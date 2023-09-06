New York Times putting bureaucratic barriers to alternative views: Azerbaijani presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev addressed an open letter to The New York Times, News.Az reports.

“Instead of being a fair platform for all voices, I do regret that NYT is putting firewalls and bureaucratic barriers to alternative views,” Hajiyev said on X.

“X [former Twitter] provides alternative even more powerful free and open platform against the information monopoly of some western media outlets which are engaged in Soviet style propaganda against my country. While checking all of these articles, including the one NYT, you get the impression that all they have been written in the same government studio or PR company financed by the armenian lobby and government,” the Azerbaijani presidential aide added.

