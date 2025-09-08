New Zealand police shoot dead fugitive father after four years on the run

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Zealand police on Monday shot dead fugitive Tom Phillips, who had been on the run with his three children for nearly four years. Authorities confirmed that the children, now aged 9, 10 and 12, have all been found safe and are in custody.

Phillips vanished with his children in late 2021, in a case that gripped the nation as he repeatedly evaded arrest while allegedly hiding in dense bushland and remote farmland in the Waikato region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Police said the fatal confrontation occurred after officers were alerted to a robbery in a small rural town early Monday. Acting Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers told reporters that spikes had been placed on the road to intercept Phillips, who was riding a motorbike with one of his children.

When the bike hit the spikes, Phillips opened fire with a high-powered rifle, seriously injuring a police officer.

“Our officer has been struck in the head. He immediately fell to the ground and took cover,” Rogers said, noting that the injuries were survivable.

A second officer returned fire, fatally wounding Phillips. Despite attempts to save him, he died at the scene. Police said the body had not been formally identified but they were confident it was Phillips.

One of his children was with him during the shootout, while the other two were later located at a bush campsite. All three are undergoing medical checks.

“I can confirm that the children are well and uninjured,” Rogers added.

The children’s mother, known only as Cat, said in a statement to Radio New Zealand:

“They were dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care.”

Phillips had failed to attend a court hearing in 2022, sparking a nationwide manhunt. His long disappearance raised questions about how he managed to avoid capture in one of New Zealand’s most remote regions.

News.Az