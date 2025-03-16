Newcastle beat Liverpool to win first English Football League Cup

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team’s second goal as Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks dejected during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Newcastle United beat Liverpool 2-1 in the English League Cup final.

The meeting took place at London's Wembley Stadium, News.Az reported.

The winners' goals were scored by Dan Burn (45th minute) and Alexander Isak (52). Liverpool's Federico Chiesa (90+4) scored. Isak scored in the 51st minute, but the goal was disallowed after the intervention of the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

Newcastle won the English League Cup for the first time in its history. The team had previously played in the final of the tournament twice: in 1976 and 2023. Newcastle won the trophy for the first time since 2006, when they won the now defunct Intertoto Cup.

Liverpool won the 2024 edition of the competition, and hold the record for most cup wins (10). The team previously won the competition in 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012 and 2022.

