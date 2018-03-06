Newspaper: US is concerned that influential people in Armenia create unfair climate in country

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador Richard Mills told Zhamanak (Time) newspaper that there is still much to do with Armenia, according to Zhamanak.

“Both we and the government of Armenia still have much to do to make our relations grow deeper in trade and economy,” said the US ambassador, news.am reports. “The type of corruption that is most disturbing, and which keeps back American investors, is the corruption as a result of which the markets are closed, and unfair competition is formed. That’s when influential people with economic and political connections serve their capabilities and levers for their own interests. And as a result, an unfair climate is created, and a level playing field is not set up.

“I believe this manifestation of corruption and this type of abuse of power continues to remain the biggest challenge for Armenia, and the biggest obstacle for opening the country for trade and investments.”

