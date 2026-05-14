Frustrated fans target Rockstar over GTA 6 delay news

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The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 has reached another milestone, with fans noting that it has now been a full year since the last trailer was released.

The prolonged silence has led to growing impatience within the community, with some fans taking their frustration to unusual places by tagging Rockstar North on Google Maps to express their disappointment, News.Az reports, citing GameSpot.

Several frustrated GTA fans have begun leaving negative reviews for Rockstar North specifically due to the lack of new details about what is widely regarded as one of the most anticipated video games in development.

Google Maps appears to allow users to post such reviews without needing to physically visit Rockstar North in Scotland.

Not all fan reactions have been limited to reviews. On Reddit (via Kotaku), one user attempted to interpret the timing of future announcements by analyzing the foot traffic of a café located near Rockstar’s offices. The theory suggested that an increase in visitors to the café might correlate with the release of a new trailer. So far, this speculation has not proven accurate.

At present, many fans are instead focusing on an upcoming investment briefing from Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, as a possible moment for new information or a trailer reveal. The briefing is scheduled for May 21, which is less than six months before GTA 6’s planned release date, assuming no further delays occur.

Regardless of when additional details are released, GTA 6 is already shaping up to be one of the most expensive video game productions in history. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has also suggested that artificial intelligence could help reduce development costs for major projects like GTA 6 in the future.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled for release on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

News.Az