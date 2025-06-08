Neymar infected with coronavirus

In this handout picture released by Santos Football Club, Brazil's forward Neymar looks on during a training session at Rei Pele training centre, in Santos, Brazil on February 3, 2025. — AFP pic

Brazilian Santos forward Neymar has contracted coronavirus and has not trained with the main group since Thursday, News.Az informs via Globo.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that the forward has coronavirus. The 33-year-old footballer is out of action for an indefinite period, doctors cannot give an exact time frame for his recovery.

Neymar's contract with Santos runs until June 30. The club has not yet specified whether the partnership will be extended.

Neymar is 33 years old and a product of Santos. The forward is a two-time Spanish champion and Champions League winner with Barcelona, ​​and became a five-time French champion with PSG.

News.Az