NFL draft prospect and former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy found dead in Houston UPDATED

Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy was found dead Saturday night in Houston, an LSU official confirmed to ESPN on Sunday, News.Az informs.

Earlier this year, Lacy ran into legal trouble. On Jan. 12, he turned himself into authorities, was jailed and then released on $151,000 bail, according to police records. Lacy was accused of causing a crash that killed a 78-year-old man on Dec. 17 and then fleeing the scene without rendering aid or calling authorities.

Lafourche (Louisiana) Parish Sheriff's Office records indicated that Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle. According to WAFB-TV, a grand jury was to begin hearing evidence in the case Monday.

According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Lacy was allegedly driving a 2023 Dodge Charger on Louisiana Highway 20 and "recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated no-passing zone."

"As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge," a Louisiana State Police news release said.

"Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento."

Police alleged that Lacy, 24, drove around the crash scene and fled "without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash."

Herman Hall, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, who was a passenger in the Kia Sorento, later died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to state police.

Lacy's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, said in a statement that his client is "fully cooperating with the authorities."

Lacy declared for the NFL draft on Dec. 19, two days after the crash, and did not play in LSU's win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl. He participated in March at LSU's pro day and was ranked as high as the No. 6 receiver prospect in the draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper in December. Lacy was not ranked among the top 10 available wide receivers in Kiper's most recent Big Board, which was published last month.

Lacy played three seasons at LSU after starting his career at Louisiana. Lacy had his best season last year when he caught 58 passes for 866 yards and a team-leading nine touchdowns.

