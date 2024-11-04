NFL: Raiders part ways with offensive coordinator, key coaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Las Vegas Raiders have dismissed offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after nine games, the team announced on Sunday night.

The Raiders also fired quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. The team is riding its first five-game losing streak since 2018 and shares the worst record in the NFL at 2-7 following Sunday's 41-24 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. Getsy's offense, while getting off to fast starts in scoring an opening-drive touchdown in four of Las Vegas' past five games, became too bogged down later in games."It wasn't a good day in the office," Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said after Sunday's loss, a game that was tied 10-10 late in the second quarter."It goes for all of us. I mean, it's a group effort. It's a team effort. We've all got to find a way to do better. We want to pinpoint from this game and look at a lot of things, from coaches to playcalling to players to execution to situations that we all can do a much better job and put ourselves in a position to get into the fourth quarter and actually have a chance to win. Not always playing catch up."Getsy, who authored the NFL's Nos. 1 and 2 rushing offenses as the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023, respectively, oversaw a unit that ranked 28th in the NFL in total offense entering this weekend. It was No. 18 in passing and No. 31 in rushing, and the Raiders' 18.0 ppg scoring average was 26th in the NFL.He was hired in February after former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury withdrew from consideration.Getsy had also been moved from the field to the press box to call plays before the Raiders' loss at the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago.More moves are expected as the Raiders, who also replaced starting quarterback Gardner Minshew with Desmond Ridder in the third quarter, prepare for their bye week.

News.Az