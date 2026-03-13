All 8 episodes of Netflix’s One Piece season 2 ranked

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new season of One Piece on Netflix returns with eight episodes, and the latest installment of the live-action adaptation significantly improves on its debut season.

Season 2 delivers a bolder and more action-packed storyline, addressing one of the main criticisms of the first season by expanding the scale of its action sequences, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At the same time, the series continues to build on its established strengths while introducing fresh elements that enhance the overall experience.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Canal+ partners with Google to boost AI-driven video production

Actor Awards 2026: Michael B. Jordan’s Beatles-style reception

16-year-old Owen Cooper make history at Actor Awards 2026

Netflix, Paramount shares surge after Warner battle ends

Each episode offers something different, presenting new surprises and developments that keep viewers engaged. While all eight episodes bring their own distinctive moments and dynamics, some stand out more than others due to their storytelling, action and character development.

As the season progresses, fans are treated to a variety of standout moments, with certain episodes emerging as clear highlights when ranked based on key elements such as plot impact, pacing and overall excitement.

8) Episode 6 – Nami Deerest

Source: Netflix

After leaving Little Garden, the Straw Hats befriend Vivi and plan to head toward Alabasta. However, Nami suddenly falls sick, forcing them to change course in search of a doctor. This leads them to the Drum Kingdom, a snowy region known for its medical expertise. Unfortunately, the kingdom is in ruins, and the only way to cure Nami is to reach the top of a mountain where a renowned doctor lives.

As a result, the episode is driven by this tension while also exploring the past of Vivi and her father, and how they are at odds with the Drum Kingdom due to its king, while giving Smoker and Tashigi some screen time as well. Eventually, Luffy and Sanji reach the top of the mountain, get Nami cured, and the episode also offers the first glimpse of Tony Tony Chopper. While this is a strong episodic event, other episodes prove far more compelling and rank higher.

7) Epispde 5 – Wax On, Wax Off

Source: Netflix

Episode 5 of this season is one of two episodes meant to wrap up an ongoing event, as it concludes the events of Little Garden. The narrative follows the tension fans expect from One Piece in the final moments of an arc, with the Straw Hats facing their own problems before ultimately coming together to take down the enemy in front of them.

If the episode stands out for anything, it is surely David Dastmalchian’s performance as Mr. 3. The actor proves he is perfect for capturing the character’s quirkiness. The episode ends with the Straw Hats defeating the villains and waving goodbye to the giants, who showcase a flashy and one of the strongest attacks of the live-action series yet. It is the kind of perfect One Piece narrative episode fans would expect.

6) Episode 8 – Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom

Source: Netflix

The final episode of the season serves to wrap up the ongoing events while giving the Straw Hats a newfound bond, strength, and even a new member. With Wapol returning to reclaim his kingdom, it falls on the Straw Hats to face him and his mutated army. This is also where fans finally get to see Chopper in action before he sets out on an adventure as a pirate with the Straw Hats.

However, the best part of the episode is how it also sets up the events for the next season, revealing the real enemy behind the conflict in Alabasta and laying the groundwork for Season 3 and the Alabasta arc. Dr. Kureha also mentions Gol D. Roger and the “Will of the D,” adding further intrigue to the series. It makes for a perfect finale that leaves fans excited for the journey ahead.

5) Episode 4 – Big Trouble in Little Garden

Source: Netflix

As the Straw Hats reach their second island after entering the Grand Line, they find themselves in Little Garden, a prehistoric land where everything is massive, and two giants inhabit the island. The scale of this episode feels entirely different from anything seen so far, perfectly highlighting how fantastical the world of One Piece truly is.

The true highlight of the episode is Dorry and Brogy, who showcase both their immense size and the warrior spirit of Elbaph, inspiring Usopp to pursue his dream of becoming a Brave Warrior of the Sea. At the same time, longtime fans of the One Piece series will notice subtle Easter eggs throughout the episode, while the arrival of Baroque Works adds just the right amount of tension to make it thoroughly entertaining.

4) Episode 2 – Good Whale Hunting

Source: Netflix

This season has proven that one of the strongest elements of One Piece is its emotional flashbacks, and Episode 2 highlights this perfectly. After entering the Grand Line through Reverse Mountain, the Straw Hats are swallowed by a whale, leaving Luffy as the only one outside. Determined to save his friends, Luffy begins the mission to rescue them and, in the process, learns about Laboon’s past from his caretaker, Crocus.

The episode subtly introduces elements that make the future flashback of the Rumbar Pirates and Laboon even more impactful. With Luffy singing to Laboon to console him, the episode also includes a hidden Easter egg. Once again, it proves how Netflix’s One Piece continues to improve upon the elements of the original series that work best in live action.

3) Episode 3 – Whisky Business

Source: Netflix

Episode 3 features the Straw Hats venturing into the Grand Line for the first time and making their first stop at an island called Whiskey Peak. Here, the crew is tricked by Baroque Works agents who plan to loot the Straw Hats. Longtime fans of the series had high expectations for this episode, as it delivers one of Zoro’s strongest moments.

Zoro faces a total of one hundred Baroque Works agents, and the live-action adaptation commits to this idea very faithfully, showing him taking on and defeating them while Mihawk’s illusion continues to push him forward. This makes the episode one of the best action-packed entries of the season, standing out for its undeniably cool factor.

2) Episode 1 – The Beginning and the End

Source: Netflix

The first episode of the season features the Straw Hats’ final stop in the East Blue before venturing into the Grand Line. Their last stop takes an interesting turn as it is revealed to be Loguetown, the place where Gol D. Roger was executed. The episode includes several strong moments, such as Zoro’s cool introduction while buying a new sword, Luffy’s encounter with Bartolomew, and the flashy return of Buggy and Alvida.

The live-action Buggy continues to be extraordinary, while the newly introduced Marine, Smoker, showcases a different side of the Marines. Another strong point of the episode is its action, highlighting how much this element has improved from the first season. However, the episode’s best aspect remains its many Easter eggs and narrative changes, making it one of the most well-thought-out and exciting episodes for longtime fans who will be surprised at every turn.

1) Episode 7 – Reindeer Shames

Source: Netflix

The main reason fans of One Piece were both concerned and excited about this season was how it would incorporate Tony Tony Chopper. In this episode, with Kureha delving into Chopper’s backstory, it not only highlights the incredible job Netflix did in bringing this important character to life with care and attention, but also showcases just how deep and emotional One Piece’s storytelling can be.

While Laboon’s backstory had already demonstrated the potential for powerful emotional storytelling this season, Episode 7 elevates it even further as the series’s peak element. Fans had been worried about Chopper’s visual effects and whether the live-action could capture the emotional weight of his story, but this episode proves those concerns wrong. By delivering both heartfelt storytelling and impressive execution, Episode 7 clearly stands out as the best episode of Netflix’s One Piece Season 2.

News.Az