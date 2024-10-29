NFL: Steelers extend winning streak to three with 26-18 victory over Giants

NFL: Steelers extend winning streak to three with 26-18 victory over Giants

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured their third consecutive victory on Monday, defeating the New York Giants 26-18, thanks to two touchdowns from Calvin Austin III.

The 25-year-old wide receiver scored the Steelers' first punt return touchdown in nearly five years during the third quarter, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport. The victory was tied up in the fourth quarter when quarterback Russell Wilson found Austin with his signature 'moon ball' throw."I try to give the guys a chance," Wilson said."They always do a good job of making me look halfway decent, and they have great plays."I've been definitely throwing it up to the moon for a long time, and let it come down and let them have a chance to make a great play."The scores were locked at 9-9 at half-time, but the Steelers went into the final quarter with a 16-9 lead.Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr got the Giants back in it with a 45-yard touchdown, but Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr sealed the win by intercepting on the Giants' final drive.The win takes the Steelers to the top of the AFC North table, while the Giants are rooted to the bottom of the NFC East.

News.Az