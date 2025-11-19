US secretly formulating a new plan to end the war in Ukraine

US secretly formulating a new plan to end the war in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration has been secretly formulating a new plan to end the war in Ukraine in consultation with Russia, Axios reported Tuesday, citing U.S. and Russian officials, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

It is a 28-point roadmap inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza ceasefire, the news outlet reported. Similar to the Gaza plan, the proposal would consist of "peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future U.S. relations with Russia and Ukraine," Axios reported, citing sources.

The U.S. special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is leading the formation of the plan and "has discussed it extensively with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev," Axios reported, citing a U.S. official.

Citing a Ukrainian official, Axios said Witkoff discussed the plan with Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's security advisor, earlier this week in Miami.

A U.S. official also told Axios that the White House had started to brief European officials on the proposal.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

News.Az