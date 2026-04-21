Nicky Butt: Garnacho’s "disgraceful" attitude made sale necessary

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Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has branded Alejandro Garnacho’s attitude during his time at Old Trafford a "disgrace", stating that selling the player was the best decision the club could have made.

The 21-year-old departed for Chelsea last summer in a £40m deal after falling out of favour under then-head coach Ruben Amorim, and has since struggled to make an impact at his new club, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

Garnacho recently faced his former side, failing to impress as United secured a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night. Following the match, social media activity from his former teammates seemed to support Butt's claims.

United defender Luke Shaw shared an image on Instagram of him pushing Garnacho, prompting Bruno Fernandes to respond with a GIF reading “that’s a violation”, while Joshua Zirkzee commented "nice one mate". "The best thing for me that Manchester United did was sell him because, forget his ability, I don’t think he’s that great anyway," he stated. "However, his attitude for me was a disgrace when he was at United.

“That’s why that happens when people post things like that (Shaw on Instagram). If you are in a changing room and you leave and completely disrespect your team-mates and football club."

Butt, who served as Manchester United’s head of academy from 2016 to 2019 and then head of first team development until 2021, reflected on how such behaviour would have been disciplined in his playing days."He’d have been taken out every single day in training. He’d have been put in his place very quickly with the likes of the players we got brought up with. Swatted down, taken out," he explained.

"He would’ve been treated really badly if he behaved like that, but he’d have learnt from it and got better."The former treble winner elaborated on his experiences with Garnacho, suggesting the player became too big for his boots too quickly.

"Garnacho was always a bit standoffish. He had a high opinion of himself," Butt revealed. "I thought he had an edge about him and when he went into Manchester United’s first team, and I will say what I think because I was there looking at it, he got above his station way too quick." He added: "He got a superstar status way too quick... but he got superstar status so quickly and then scored the bicycle-kick – which was a phenomenal goal – and then it went like that.

“Someone in that football club should have been swatting him down. They might have been and he’s just ignored them."

News.Az