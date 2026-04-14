Nigeria arrests 33 suspects over Kwara church abductions

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Nigerian police have arrested 33 suspected gang members linked to the abduction of dozens of worshippers from a church in central Kwara state, marking a major step in a broader security crackdown.

According to police, the suspects were behind the November 18 attack on a church in Eruku town, where 38 people were kidnapped during a service. Authorities say the group is also responsible for a series of other crimes, including kidnappings, cattle rustling and armed robbery across the region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The arrests were carried out through coordinated operations in Kwara and neighbouring Kogi state, following intelligence-led investigations. Police said the operation is part of a nationwide effort to tackle rising violence, with around 50 suspects detained since January.

Nigeria has been struggling with persistent insecurity in recent years, particularly mass kidnappings for ransom carried out by armed groups. The Eruku church attack intensified public concern and added pressure on authorities to respond more forcefully.

Police officials say several of the suspects will soon be formally charged, while efforts continue to track down other members of the gang and recover additional weapons.

The latest arrests signal an escalation in enforcement efforts as security forces attempt to curb criminal networks operating across central Nigeria.

News.Az