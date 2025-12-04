Nigeria to expand digital reach with 4,000 telecom towers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nigerian government has approved the construction of around 4,000 telecom towers nationwide to improve digital access in underserved communities across Africa's most populous country, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The Federal Executive Council, led by President Bola Tinubu, gave the green light as part of efforts to enhance basic digital connectivity and promote economic inclusion, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said on Wednesday.

“About 23 million Nigerians are currently underserved,” Idris noted, referencing a presentation by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy during the cabinet meeting.

Limited digital access has hindered economic participation and basic communication in remote areas, Idris added.

The new initiative is also expected to boost national security and stimulate commercial activity in rural communities.

News.Az