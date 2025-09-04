Nigerian airstrike kills 15 militants in Sambisa Forest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigeria’s air force killed more than 15 Islamist militants in an airstrike on a hideout in Sambisa Forest, Borno state, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said the September 3 strike, based on intelligence and surveillance, targeted fighters and commanders linked to recent attacks. Key insurgent facilities were destroyed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Sambisa region is a stronghold of Boko Haram and ISWAP, groups behind a 16-year insurgency that has caused mass casualties and displacement in northeastern Nigeria.

According to the air force, 592 insurgents have been killed in Borno over the past eight months amid intensified operations.

News.Az