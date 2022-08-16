Night shooting was fulfilled at the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest

Tasks were accomplished at the next stage of the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest held in Otar, Kazakhstan as part of the "International Army Games-2022" competitions, News.az. reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministery of Defence.

At the next stage of the contest, the tasks were accomplished at nighttime with participation of teams from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

At this stage, the teams overcame various obstacles along the route using night vision devices in armored combat vehicles, as well as fired at illuminated targets using mortars, grenade launchers and machine guns.

At this stage, the Azerbaijani servicemen destroyed all targets by an accurate fire.

According to the results of the stage, Kazakh artillerymen took the first place, Azerbaijani artillerymen took the second place, and Russian artillerymen took the third place.

News.Az