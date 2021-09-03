Nihad Guluzade claims Azerbaijan’s first gold at first CIS Games
Azerbaijan`s Greco-Roman wrestler Nihad Guluzade has grabbed Azerbaijan`s first gold medal at the First Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Kazan, Russia.
He sealed his title thanks to a win over Russian Gurban Konaliyev in the men`s 55kg gold medal bout.
