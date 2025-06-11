News.az
Tag:
Gold Medal
Azerbaijani karateka wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
12 Nov 2025-22:30
Azerbaijani European champion weightlifter breaks new record
31 Oct 2025-20:57
Azerbaijani Paralympians claim two more golds at international event
30 Oct 2025-20:15
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers win another gold at 3rd CIS Games
07 Oct 2025-23:07
Azerbaijan wins another gold at the 3rd CIS Games
04 Oct 2025-15:40
Azerbaijan’s taekwondo team finishes 3rd CIS Games with 22 medals
30 Sep 2025-19:27
Another Azerbaijani judoka wins gold at European Championships in Slovakia
04 Sep 2025-20:50
Azerbaijani para-shooter wins gold in Serbia
28 Aug 2025-20:12
Azerbaijani teen clinches gold medal in Madrid
24 Jul 2025-19:54
Azerbaijan wins gold at Miroslav Petrovic International Boxing Tournament
11 Jun 2025-19:00
