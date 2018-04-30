Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate for PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction of the National Assembly (NA) , Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate for Armenian Prime Minister, the press ser

The deadline for parliamentary factions to nominate their candidates ran out at 18:00 on Monday.

According to the Article 149 of the Armenia's Constitution, "In case the Prime Minister submits a resignation or in other cases of the office of the Prime Minister becoming vacant, the factions of the National Assembly shall be entitled to nominate candidates for Prime Minister within a period of seven days after accepting the resignation of the Government. The National Assembly shall elect the Prime Minister by majority of votes of the total number of Deputies."

National Assembly (NA) of Armenia will convene a special session on May 1, and the topic of the agenda will be the election of a new Prime Minister.

For reference, the new National Assembly of Armenia has 105 seats, 58 of which are allocated to the RPA, 31—to opposition Tsarukyan Bloc, 9—to Yelk, and 7—to the coalition government’s junior partner, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party. A candidate needs 53 votes to get elected.

News.Az

