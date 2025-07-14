Nine dead, dozens injured in fire at Massachusetts assisted living facility

+ ↺ − 16 px

A devastating fire broke out Sunday night at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, killing nine people and injuring 30 others.

The number of deaths was confirmed Monday morning by the fire department, with 30 other people injured, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“Crews were met with heavy fire coming through the main entrance and multiple people hanging out the windows, looking to be rescued,” Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon told reporters outside the Gabriel House facility.

“Unfortunately, at this time, we do have fatalities and multiple injuries.”

Officials did not immediately provide details on the injuries to residents, but Bacon said five firefighters were taken from the scene with “mostly minor injuries.”

“A lot of these people needed assistance just getting out of the building, and a five-star effort got as many people out as we could,” Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said.

Gabriel House has been in operation since 1999, according to the state Department of Health & Social Services. The three-story building has 100 residential units, and about 70 residents were living there at the time of the fire, the Department of Fire Services said.

The Massachusetts State Police is assisting in the investigation into the cause of the fire.

The Gabriel House website says it has 24-hour staffing. Assisted living facilities in Massachusetts “must always have sufficient staff to handle emergencies and meet resident needs as required by resident service plans,” according to the Executive Office of Aging & Independence.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” Chief Bacon said in a written statement. “On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning.”

News.Az