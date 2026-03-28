Nine Israeli soldiers wounded in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military says nine of its soldiers were wounded in separate incidents during fighting in southern Lebanon, as cross-border clashes with Hezbollah continue to escalate.

In a statement posted on X, the Israeli army said the casualties occurred over two different attacks involving anti-tank missiles and rocket fire, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to the military, one soldier was seriously injured and another moderately injured on Friday after an anti-tank missile struck forces operating in the area.

In a second incident overnight on Saturday, six more soldiers were moderately wounded and another seriously injured after rocket fire targeted Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military did not provide exact locations for the attacks but said its forces have been operating deeper inside Lebanese territory, with advances reported up to 7 kilometers from the border in some areas.

The escalation comes amid continued fighting with Hezbollah, which has been carrying out ambushes and attacks on Israeli positions in border regions.

Hezbollah claimed earlier that it had ambushed Israeli troops in the town of Taybeh, located a few kilometers from the border, though this has not been independently verified.

The cross-border violence marks one of the most intense phases of fighting in the region in recent months, raising concerns of further escalation along the Israel–Lebanon frontier.

News.Az