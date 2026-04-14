Nissan revamp: fewer cars, more AI technology

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Nissan Motor is planning a major overhaul of its global strategy, cutting underperforming models while rapidly expanding the use of artificial intelligence in its vehicles.

The Japanese automaker said it will reduce its global lineup to 45 models, down from 56, as part of a broader effort to streamline operations and improve profitability after years of instability, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At the same time, Nissan aims to deploy AI-powered driving technology in 90% of its vehicles over the long term, signaling a strong push toward smarter and more autonomous mobility.

CEO Ivan Espinosa unveiled key additions to the company’s future lineup, including a hybrid version of the Rogue SUV (known as X-Trail in Japan) and a fully electric Juke model—highlighting Nissan’s focus on both electrification and innovation.

The company has set ambitious sales targets, aiming to sell 1 million vehicles annually in both the United States and China by the 2030 financial year, while increasing domestic sales in Japan to 550,000 units.

Nissan is also reshaping its global footprint. The automaker plans to increase local production in the U.S. to 80%, up from around 60%, while strengthening exports from China to regions such as Latin America, ASEAN countries, and the Middle East.

As part of its long-term transformation, Nissan is reducing its manufacturing capacity and cutting its workforce by 15%. The company is also working to revive its Infiniti luxury brand with new models.

Looking ahead, Nissan plans to introduce a new compact car series in Japan starting from fiscal 2028 and aims to bring advanced autonomous capabilities to its upcoming Elgrand minivan by 2027.

The company is also investing in future mobility solutions, partnering with Uber Technologies and British startup Wayve to develop robotaxis, with a pilot program expected in Tokyo by late 2026.

The strategy marks a critical step in Nissan’s turnaround plan as it seeks to regain competitiveness against rivals like Toyota, Honda, and Suzuki in the global auto market.

News.Az