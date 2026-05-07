Nissan unveils first fully electric Juke as EV expansion accelerates in Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nissan Motor Corporation has unveiled the first fully electric version of its popular Juke crossover, marking a major step in the company’s European electrification strategy as demand for electric vehicles continues to rise across the region.

The all electric Juke builds on the success of the original model, which first launched in 2010 and has sold more than 1.5 million units across Europe. Nissan said the new generation preserves the vehicle’s bold and unconventional design while introducing a fully electric powertrain aimed at supporting zero emission mobility, News.az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Xiaomi to become the next BYD: massive battery investment

Tata Motors leads as India’s EV sales surge 75% in April

SpaceX, Anthropic strike deal covering computing and space development

Russia urges foreign diplomats to leave Kyiv

The EV Juke will join Nissan’s growing European electric vehicle lineup alongside the new Micra, the third generation Leaf, the Ariya crossover and the Townstar light commercial vehicle. The company also confirmed that the electric Juke and the new Leaf will feature Vehicle to Grid technology, allowing vehicles to interact with wider energy systems.

Nissan said hybrid technologies will also remain part of its strategy, with models such as the Qashqai e POWER and Juke HEV continuing to offer customers electrified driving options without requiring charging infrastructure.

Massimiliano Messina, Chairman of Nissan AMIEO, said Europe remains central to Nissan’s long term electrification plans and stressed the company’s commitment to a fully electric future.

Production of the all new electric Juke is scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter of this year at Nissan’s Sunderland Plant in the United Kingdom. The facility already produces the Leaf and is expected to remain a key manufacturing hub within Nissan’s global EV strategy.

Nissan executives said the new electric Juke is designed to attract a broader customer base while strengthening the company’s position in Europe’s increasingly competitive electric crossover market.

News.Az