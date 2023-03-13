Nizami Ganjavi International Center prepares video about National Leader Heydar Aliyev (VIDEO)
The Nizami Ganjavi International Center has prepared a video entitled “100 Years: Heydar Aliyev, the Founding Father of a Modern Azerbaijan.”
The video features the opinions of high-level participants of the 10th Global Baku Forum, former heads of state and government and other senior guests about Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.
News.Az presents the video.