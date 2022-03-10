Yandex metrika counter

‘No alternative to discussions,’ Russian FM says

‘No alternative to discussions,’ Russian FM says

There is no alternative to discussions, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, affirming his country’s support for all efforts towards finding a solution to the problem.

Speaking to reporters after a tripartite meeting with his Turkish and Ukrainian counterparts, Lavrov said Moscow has repeatedly proposed opening humanitarian corridors, News.Az reports citing Haberturk.

Lavrov described the Turkiye-initiated meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart as ‘productive’.

The foreign ministers of Turkiye, Russia and Ukraine, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Thursday.

The meeting lasted for more than an hour.


