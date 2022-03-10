‘No alternative to discussions,’ Russian FM says

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is no alternative to discussions, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, affirming his country’s support for all efforts towards finding a solution to the problem.

Speaking to reporters after a tripartite meeting with his Turkish and Ukrainian counterparts, Lavrov said Moscow has repeatedly proposed opening humanitarian corridors, News.Az reports citing Haberturk.

Lavrov described the Turkiye-initiated meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart as ‘productive’.

The foreign ministers of Turkiye, Russia and Ukraine, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Thursday.

The meeting lasted for more than an hour.

News.Az