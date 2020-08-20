No change expected in Moscow’s attitude towards Yerevan under current conditions – political analyst

+ ↺ − 16 px

The attitude of the Russian authorities towards Armenia is now very bad, Russian political analyst Sergei Markov told News.Az.

He was commenting on the appointment of Armenia’s former defense minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan as chief advisor to the country’s prime minister.

Markov noted that under such conditions, the new chief advisor to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has practically no chance to change Moscow’s attitude towards Yerevan.

“This is obviously due to the dismissal and cleansing of people positively disposed towards Russia in Armenia’s state bodies, the ban on Russian TV channels, as well as the persecution of the former leaders of Armenia, who are also considered pro-Russian,” the political analyst said.

He stressed that people, known as “grant-eaters of the West”, are behind anti-Russian actions in Armenia. “Russian understands that as part of the CSTO it is impossible to trust the Armenian military, because they all went through the process of recruitment by the US special services,” Markov added.

News.Az