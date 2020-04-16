No COVID-19 infections among employees of Azerbaijani diplomatic corps – official

No coronavirus infections have been detected among employees of Azerbaijani diplomatic corps abroad, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Thursday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers in Baku.

“Azerbaijan’s diplomatic corps abroad continue working in an enhance mode and are providing the necessary consular services to our citizens. All necessary measures will be taken to ensure the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens abroad,” Hajiyev said.

The top official noted that appeals will be accepted within 5 days after the launch of the “I’m going home” portal.

“After that the portal will be suspended for 5 days and the return of our citizens to the country will be ensured in sequence,” he added.

Hajiyev stressed that about 200-400 Azerbaijani citizens are planned to be brought back to the country in a week.

News.Az

