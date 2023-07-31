No date yet for Putin's visit to Türkiye: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is no exact date for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Türkiye, the leaders of the two countries will hold telephone talks on August 2, said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"No, nothing has changed since the day before yesterday, when [Russian President Vladimir] Putin answered this question. In fact, as Putin has said, the phone conversation [with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] is scheduled for Wednesday," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked whether the date of the Russian leader's expected visit to Türkiye had been announced.

