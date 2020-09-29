No F-16 fighters in arsenal of Azerbaijan Air Force: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are no F-16 fighters in the arsenal of the Azerbaijan Air Force, chief of the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Colonel Vagif Dargahli said.

“The information of the Armenian side that the F-16 fighter belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force was allegedly shot down is a lie and is provocative in nature. We declare that there are no F-16 fighters in the arsenal of the Azerbaijan Air Force, and we remind the Armenian side that it is impossible to destroy what doesn’t exist,” Dargahli added.

News.Az