No further damage to two Iranian nuclear sites, UN's nuclear watchdog says

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, says there has been no further damage to Iran’s nuclear sites at Natanz and Fordow, following Israel’s attack on Friday, News.az reports citing BBC.

He urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

Grossi told the IAEA's board of governors radiation levels outside Natanz and Fordow remained normal. He said while the above-ground pilot site at Natanz had been destroyed, there was no indication of an attack on the underground parts of the facility.

But he said the power supply had been destroyed there, which may have damaged the uranium enriching centrifuge machines.

He said four buildings had been damaged at a nuclear facility in Isfahan, but no damage was reported at the Fordow site, which is dug into a mountain.

Grossi warned that a military escalation threatened lives and increased the chance of a radiological release.

News.Az