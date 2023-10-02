No incidences of violence against Armenians in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh recorded: UN mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN mission did not come across any reports of incidences of violence against Armenians in Garabagh perpetrated by the Azerbaijani side.

A United Nations mission, led by Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, visited the Garabagh region in Azerbaijan on October 1, News.Az reports.

“Traveling from Aghdam, the mission visited the city of Khankendi, where the team met with the local population and interlocutors and saw first-hand the situation regarding health and education facilities. In parts of the city that the team visited, they saw no damage to civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and housing, or to cultural and religious structures. The mission saw that the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan was preparing for the resumption of health services and some utilities in the city,” the mission said in a statement.

“While driving through Aghdam, the mission observed destruction and mine action needs, as well as the reconstruction efforts that are being made by the Azerbaijani Government,” the mission noted.

News.Az