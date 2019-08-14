No one can obstruct development of Iran-Azerbaijan relations, says Iranian First VP

No one can obstruct the development of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, First Vice-President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri has told journalists, AZERTAC reported.

He said that the peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan shared a common history, national and moral values. “We share the same religious beliefs, and have similar cultures. These factors stimulate the expansion of relations between the two friendly, neighborly and brotherly states,” he mentioned.

Jahangiri noted mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in the field of economy. “The cooperation within the North-South International Transport Corridor is of importance to all the regional states. Using Iran and Azerbaijan as a transit route for the transportation of all rail freight passing from Asia to Europe, will encourage the development of the non-oil sector,” the Iranian First Vice-President said.

“The Gazvin-Rasht section of the Gazvin-Rasht-Astara railway was put into operation. The construction of the Rasht-Astara section is underway. Azerbaijan is also engaged in the construction of this railway. The two countries are currently implementing several joint economic projects,” he added.

