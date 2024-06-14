+ ↺ − 16 px

The West has no intentions of inviting Armenia to join the European Union (EU) and Ukraine should not expect it in the near future as well, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his article for Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"The centuries-long friendship between the peoples of Russia and Armenia, cemented by the allied relations within the framework of the CSTO [the Collective Security Treaty Organization] and the EAEU [the Eurasian Economic Union], has long been a thorn in the side of Washington and its allies," Medvedev stated."Considerable forces were employed to drag the Transcaucasian republic into the Euro-Atlantic camp," he continued.Medvedev warned that the ‘mountains of gold,’ including membership in the European Union, were offered to Yerevan in exchange Armenia’s complete loyalty."However, one should not be deluded because such promises are just a bait in a neo-colonial mousetrap. No one intends to open the doors of the ‘club of the chosen ones’ for the Armenian people," he noted."Just ask the neo-Bandera nationalists if they had managed to get EU membership. No, and they won't be granted it anytime soon. And will they be granted it eventually?" Medvedev added.

News.Az