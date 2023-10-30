No plans or intentions to send troops to Israel or Gaza: US vice president

No plans or intentions to send troops to Israel or Gaza: US vice president

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Vice President Kamala Harris said that Washington has no plans or intentions to send troops to Israel or Gaza, News.az reports citing Anadolu.

"We have absolutely no intention nor do we have any plans to send combat troops into Israel or Gaza, period," Harris said in an interview with CBS News aired on Sunday.

She stressed the importance of adhering to the rules of war in the Israel-Palestine conflict and of continuing humanitarian aid flows to Gaza.

“A terrorist organization, Hamas, slaughtered hundreds of young people at a concert. By most estimates, at least 1,400 Israelis are dead. Israel, without any question, has a right to defend itself,” Harris said.

"Hamas and Palestinians should not be equated," she said, adding Palestinians deserve "equal measures of safety and security."

News.Az