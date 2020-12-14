No plans to introduce strict quarantine in Russia for winter holidays, Kremlin says

Russian authorities do not plan to follow suit of a number of European countries and introduce a strict quarantine during the winter holidays, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Monday.

"There are no such plans," he said.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that German authorities introduce a strict quarantine in the country from December 16 through January 10 in order to decrease the rates of the spread of the coronavirus. On December 12, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at a press conference announced that Christmas can be celebrated in the country in a group of no more than 10 people, and New Year can be rung in by a gathering of only two families.

News.Az