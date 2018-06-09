No prospect for talks with US on new deal: Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has vehemently ruled out the possibility of holding talks with the United States on a new agreement, urging Washington to stop its rhetoric of threat in addressing the civilized and great Iranian people and use the language of wisdom and respect instead.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Friday that US President Donald Trump is better to stop his threats, sanctions, pressure and unilateral approaches to other countries and nations across the world instead of expressing hope about reaching a deal with Iran, according to PressTV.

Addressing a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday, Trump said the US is "putting sanctions on Iran, the likes of which nobody has ever seen before."

However, he expressed hope that "at some point they’ll come to us and we’ll sit down, and we’ll make a deal that’s good for them, and good for us, and good for everybody. And it will be great for Iran. I expect it to be — I want it to be great for Iran… We had a great opportunity to make a phenomenal deal."

In reaction to the US president's remarks, Qassemi said the Iranian people have always proved that they "have never changed their wise judgement, deeds and behavior in dealing with any [act of] bullying and threats and will never do in the future."

So long as that the US refuses to speak with the Iranian nation with the language of respect instead of the language of threats, there would be no prospect for any talks with Washington in any field, he added.

The Iranian spokesperson emphasized that Trump's decision to withdraw from a nuclear deal Iran signed with major world powers in 2015 was a clear example of the US moves in explicit breach of international regulations.

Qassemi said the Iranian government and nation do not welcome sanctions, pressure and acts of bullying against any country in the world and condemn such "uncivilized" approaches.

News.Az

News.Az