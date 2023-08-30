No time limit for aid delivery to Karabakh’s Armenian residents: Red Crescent Society

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan can send food aid to people of Armenian origin in Karabakh tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, President of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society (AzRC) Novruz Aslan told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Aslan noted that the possibilities of the Red Crescent Society are unlimited.

“Our main goal by sending two humanitarian trucks was to see the ongoing situation here. So far, the situation is not bad. If there is a positive result and the situation is assessed that people have a need for food, then the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society is ready to further help. We can send food aid tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. Everything depends on the talks. Appropriate negotiations should be held and the needs should be determined,” he added.

News.Az