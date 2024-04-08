+ ↺ − 16 px

The recent news of Ruben Vardanyan's nomination for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize due to his "achievements" in the field of philanthropy and humanitarian work has sparked lively debates. The support from high-ranking individuals and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for his candidacy raises a crucial question: how justified are his merits and is he worthy of such high honor?

Ruben Vardanyan, known as a banker and financial expert with an education from the Economics Faculty of Moscow State University, has long been a figure raising many questions. His career, marked by the creation of Russia's first investment bank "Troika Dialog" and receiving numerous awards, is accompanied by a complex network of offshore companies and financial operations that have led to serious accusations.

The accusations against Vardanyan cover a wide range of activities, from criminal financial operations to money laundering and illegal trade. As part of the operation known as "Troika Laundromat," carried out through the investment bank under Ruben Vardanyan's management, reportedly exported nine billion dollars from Russia.

A report prepared by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) points to Vardanyan as a key figure in this process, raising questions about possible involvement in money laundering activities. Additionally, there are suspicions of tax evasion and attempts to hide the assets of Russian oligarchs and political figures abroad.

Undoubtedly, Vardanyan has invested resources and efforts in a number of "charitable projects." However, a critical look at these initiatives shows that they may serve only as a superficial cover for the deep problems of his activities, including financing conflicts and exploiting natural resources.

The activities of Ruben Vardanyan and his business partner, Noubar Afeyan, an American-Canadian entrepreneur of Armenian origin, cover a number of negative aspects, including money laundering, drug trafficking, arms trafficking and the exploitation of the natural resources of Karabakh in Azerbaijan. In collaboration, these individuals were involved not only in the plunder and export of these resources but also in conducting illegal resettlement policies, facilitating the resettlement of Armenian families from Syria and Lebanon to the territories of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, funds from international donors were used for the construction and renovation of religious and cultural sites, as well as to promote the narrative of the "Armenian genocide."

Ruben Vardanyan's renunciation of Russian citizenship appears to be a measure aimed at avoiding inclusion in the sanctions lists of the European Union and the United States. However, it is important for the international community, especially Brussels and Washington, not to perceive this step as evidence of his non-involvement in the actions of the Russian political and economic elite. On the contrary, there are claims of his connections with corrupt activities and financing military actions against Ukraine.

In October 2022, the Ukrainian government imposed sanctions against Vardanyan, demonstrating a firm stance against supporting Russia's aggressive policy. However, Kiev's actions have not yet found broad support among Western allies. This occurs despite previously expressed support for such initiatives: in 2019, 22 members of the European Parliament and in 2022, 46 members of the US Congress called for sanctions against him. Despite his attempts to avoid being included in the sanctions lists, it is important for the international community to heed these warnings.

Ruben Vardanyan's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize presents a complex issue that requires an in-depth examination of all aspects of his activities. Awarding him such a prize could send mixed signals to the international community, especially considering the serious accusations against him. It is important that when assessing his candidacy, charges related to illegal activities were taken into account. Thus, the consideration of Ruben Vardanyan's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize should take into account all aspects of his activities. Awarding such a prestigious prize to a figure with such accusations could send the wrong signal to the international community about the values it seeks to uphold.

Tural Heybatov

News.Az