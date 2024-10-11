Nobel Peace Prize 2024 awarded to Japanese atomic bomb survivor organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese atomic bomb survivor organization Nihon Hidankyo won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in recognition of the organization’s efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.

“This grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha, is receiving the Peace Prize for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement, News.Az reports.The Norwegian Nobel Institute said 286 candidates were registered to be considered for this year’s prize, of which 197 were individuals and 89 were organizations.Winners of the Nobel Prize typically receive 11 million Swedish krona ($1.06 million), although multiple winners share the sum.Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,” the awards committee said at the time.

