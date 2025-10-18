Nobel-winning physicist Chen Ning Yang dies at 103

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renowned physicist and Nobel laureate Chen Ning Yang has died at the age of 103 in Beijing.

Yang, born in Hefei, Anhui province, in 1922, was a Chinese-American physicist celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to statistical mechanics and the symmetry principles of elementary particle physics, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua News Agency.

He shared the 1957 Nobel Prize in Physics with Tsung-Dao Lee for their work on parity violation, a discovery that reshaped modern physics and overturned one of its long-standing laws.

News.Az