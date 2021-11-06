Nobody should oppose peace treaty proposed by Azerbaijan to Armenia, ex-Turkish PM says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nobody should oppose the peace treaty proposed by Azerbaijan to Armenia, Former Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim said on the panel session on the topic "South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation", held Saturday as part of the VIII Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

"Thanks to the brilliant victory in the second Karabakh war, today we are discussing the restoration of peace in the South Caucasus. As a result of the peace agreement, there will be no problems to normalize relations between Turkey and Armenia,” he said.

The former PM stressed that the South Caucasus region will continue to develop in an atmosphere of cooperation and mutual understanding.

News.Az