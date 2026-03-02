Nokia expands AI deals with TIM, Deutsche Telekom  

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nokia is expanding partnerships with TIM Brasil and Deutsche Telekom as the Finnish telecom equipment maker accelerates its push into AI-driven network technology.

The new agreements follow last week’s multi-year deal with Telefonica to provide data centre network solutions in Spain, underscoring how artificial intelligence is opening fresh revenue streams for the company, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the expanded partnership with TIM Brasil, Nokia will extend 5G network modernization beyond Sao Paulo to 14 additional states across four regions, covering around 42% of Brazil’s population. The collaboration will enable TIM to deliver AI-powered services to business customers using Nvidia’s AI-RAN platforms.

Separately, Nokia and Deutsche Telekom will deepen cooperation to speed up the development of cloud-based, disaggregated and AI-native radio access network (RAN) technology. The companies say this will help build more automated, programmable and efficient mobile networks as global AI adoption accelerates.

Telecom operators worldwide are racing to upgrade infrastructure to support AI applications, creating growing demand for equipment providers like Nokia and Ericsson.

Last year, Nokia acquired U.S. optical networking firm Infinera to strengthen its position in AI-driven data centre markets. The deal was followed by a $1 billion equity investment from Nvidia, which took a 2.9% stake in the company.

The latest partnerships form part of Nokia’s broader restructuring strategy as it pivots toward AI and data centre growth to offset weaker 5G spending and contract losses.

News.Az