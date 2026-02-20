NORAD scrambles jets as Russian planes near Alaska

+ ↺ − 16 px

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said it detected and tracked multiple Russian military aircraft operating near Alaska, prompting a U.S.-Canadian response.

According to a statement released Thursday, NORAD identified two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and one A-50 airborne early warning aircraft flying within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In response, NORAD launched a coordinated interception that included two F-16 fighters, two F-35 fighters, one E-3 airborne warning aircraft, and four KC-135 refueling tankers. The mission aimed to intercept, positively identify, and escort the Russian planes.

NORAD emphasized that the Russian aircraft remained in international airspace throughout the encounter and did not enter sovereign U.S. or Canadian territory. The aircraft were monitored and escorted until they departed the Alaskan ADIZ.

Officials noted that such activity is not unusual and is routinely tracked to ensure the defense of North American airspace.

News.Az