Normalization of relations with Armenia will be conducted in close coordination with Azerbaijan: Turkish VP

"Turkish side will conduct the dialogue with Yerevan very carefully and in close coordination with Azerbaijan," said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay at a parliamentary hearing on the draft state budget for 2022.

"Turkey supports not only the normalization of relations with Armenia but also peace and stability in the whole South Caucasus region," he added highlighting Ankara's sincere position on this issue.

"Last week, the first meeting of the regional cooperation platform in the "3 + 3" format was held, which was initiated by Turkey and Azerbaijan to restore lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Turkey stands not only for the normalization of relations with Armenia but also for peace and stability in the entire South Caucasus. Ankara's position on this issue is extremely sincere," he noted.

