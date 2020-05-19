Norms of int’l humanitarian law ignored by Yerevan, expert says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku’s proposal to ensure the exchange of prisoners of war upon the “all for all” principle demonstrates its readiness to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as its commitment to international humanitarian law and a constructive, peace-loving policy, Kairat Osmonaliyev, doctor of law, professor, expert on security issues and international relations, told News.Az.

“By keeping silent on this initiative, Yerevan convinces us that the norms of international humanitarian law are not written for it, and it is interested in maintaining the status quo. This means that the norms of international law apply to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which Azerbaijan recognizes and Yerevan ignores,” he said.

The expert noted that Yerevan regularly violates numerous conventions (the Geneva Conventions of 1929 and 1949) on occupation, treatment of civilians and prisoners of war.

“The Geneva Conventions require a humane treatment of prisoners of war and the repatriation of wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war in the first place,” he added.

News.Az