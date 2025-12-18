Norovirus cases rise across Los Angeles County

Wastewater sampling—which analyzes water from sewer systems or treatment facilities to detect pathogens or pollutants—shows a sharp rise in norovirus levels. During the 21-day period ending Dec. 11, norovirus detection increased by 154% in Los Angeles and by more than 250% across Los Angeles County, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“Based on past trends, Public Health expects norovirus activity to rise between November and April, when outbreaks are more common during the cooler months,” the health department said in a statement.

The trend in Los Angeles reflects a broader national pattern. In mid-November, nearly 13% of tests nationwide returned positive results for norovirus, up from about 7% roughly three months earlier, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More recent figures suggest national norovirus activity may be easing. As of the week ending Dec. 6, 9.37% of tests were positive, indicating a possible decline, CDC data shows.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that is the most common cause of viral gastroenteritis, which is an inflammation of the inside lining of the gastrointestinal tract.

Although it's often referred to as the "stomach bug" or "stomach flu," norovirus illness is not related to influenza.

Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the U.S., causing 58% of foodborne illnesses each year, and is responsible for about 25,000 outbreaks annually, according to the CDC.

The most common symptoms are nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and non-bloody diarrhea. Patients, however, can also experience fever, headaches and body aches.

Typically, an infected person will develop symptoms between 12 to 48 hours after being infected. However, norovirus typically resolves quickly and, in most healthy adults, lasts one to three days, according to the CDC.

Health experts say the best way to prevent getting norovirus is to wash hands with warm soap and water for 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer alone does not work well against norovirus.

The CDC says people should wash their hands after using the toilet or changing diapers, as well as when eating, preparing or handling food.

The Los Angeles health department recommends washing fruits and vegetables carefully and thoroughly cooking shellfish because freezing does not kill the virus, according to KABC.

If someone is infected with norovirus, the health department says the person should not prepare food for others for three days after recovering from the illness.