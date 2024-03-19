North Korea holds firing drill using super-large multiple rocket launchers

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea held a firing drill on March 18 involving artillery units equipped with super-large multiple rocket launchers, News.Az reports citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The drill was guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"The drill was aimed at proving the might and the real war capabilities of the weapon system through the sudden maneuvers and salvos of the sub units of 600mm multiple rocket launchers, raising the combat morale of artillerymen of multiple rocket launchers and checking and enhancing the readiness posture," the KCNA said.

During the drill, massive shells of super-large multiple rocket launchers hit the targets. According to the news agency, Kim expressed "great satisfaction over the fact that the artillerymen displayed high mobility and accurate and strong striking power in carrying out their sudden combat mission." The North Korean leader also set forth an important strategic task of "bolstering up the artillery forces and rounding off the artillery war preparation," the KCNA said.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said earlier that, on Monday, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles. They flew a distance of around 350 kilometers at an altitude of 50 kilometers and fell into the sea off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula.

The super-large MLRS came into service with the North Korean Army last year. Pyongyang said that 600 mm multiple rocket launchers can be used for firing tactical nuclear weapons.

News.Az