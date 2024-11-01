North Korea promises to support Russia until "victory" is achieved in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui stated in Moscow that the country will support Russia until it secures victory in Ukraine, as the US warned that thousands of North Korean troops are positioned at the Ukrainian border and may soon enter combat, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

In her meeting on Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Choe also accused the US and South Korea of plotting a nuclear strike against her country.“Our traditional, historically friendly relations, which have travelled the tested path of history, today … are rising to a new level of relations of invincible military comradeship,” she said, praising the role played in this by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.She said North Korea had no doubt that under Putin’s “wise leadership” the Russian army and people would “achieve a great victory in their sacred struggle to protect the sovereign rights and security interests of their state”.“And we also assure that until the day of victory we will firmly stand alongside our Russian comrades,” Choe said.Lavrov spoke of the “very close ties” between the two countries’ militaries and said this enabled them to solve important security tasks together.

