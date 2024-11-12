North Korea ratifies landmark defense pact with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea has officially ratified a landmark defense pact with Russia, further solidifying the two nations' growing military cooperation.

The deal "was ratified as a decree" of leader Kim Jong Un, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.The notice comes after Russian lawmakers voted unanimously last week to ratify the deal, which President Vladimir Putin later signed.The treaty will take effect from the day when both sides exchanged the ratification instruments.North Korea has become one of the most vocal and important backers of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.The agreement formalises months of tightening military bonds between two nations that were Communist allies throughout the Cold War.Seoul and ally the United States have accused the nuclear-armed North of sending thousands of soldiers to Russia, where they have been outfitted with Russian uniforms and are, according to reports, massed on the border near Kursk.Pyongyang has long been accused by Western nations of supplying Moscow with artillery shells and missiles for use in Ukraine, but that support has escalated in recent weeks with the reported arrival of thousands of North Korean troops prepared to engage in combat.Putin and Kim signed the strategic partnership treaty in June, during the Kremlin chief's visit to North Korea.

News.Az