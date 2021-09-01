North Korea rejects offer of nearly 3 million Sinovac COVID-19 shots

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea has rejected roughly three million COVID-19 vaccine doses of China's Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O), saying they should be sent to severely affected countries, the UNICEF said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The isolated country's public ministry pointed to the limited global supply for vaccines and continuing virus surges elsewhere, according to the UN children's agency that manages the supply for the COVAX scheme for lower-income nations.

So far, North Korea has not reported any COVID-19 cases and has imposed strict anti-virus measures, including border closures and domestic travel curbs.

A spokesperson for the UN agency told Reuters that the ministry will continue to communicate with the COVAX facility to receive vaccines in the coming months.

